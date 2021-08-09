Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global 2G and 3G Switch Off market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global 2G and 3G Switch Off market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Second Generation (2G) technology was launched in the year 1991 in Finland. It is based on the technology known as global system for mobile communication or in short we can say GSM. This technology enabled various networks to provide services like text messages, picture messages and MMS. In this technology all text messages are digitally encrypted due to which only the intended receiver receives message. These digital signals consume less battery power, so it helps in saving the battery of mobiles.

3G technology generally refers to the standard of accessibility and speed of mobile devices. It was first used in Japan in the year 2001. The standards of the technology were set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). This technology enables use of various services like GPS (Global Positioning System), mobile television and video conferencing. It not only enables them to be used worldwide, but also provides with better bandwidth and increased speed.

A 4G system not only provides voice and other 3G services but also provides ultra-broadband network access to mobile devices. Applications vary from IP telephony, HD Mobile Television, video conferencing to gaming services and cloud computing. One of the initial devices to access 4G network was USB wireless modem which was later followed by cellular phone with WiMax and LTE technology.

Europe took the largest global revenue share in 2G and 3G Switch Off market, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for 2G and 3G Switch Off services during the forecast period. The fast increasing adoption of smart portable devices such as tablets and smart phones in the corporate and residential sectors across the globe is the major factor driving the 2G and 3G Switch Off services market growth.

Business voice services are the driving force within the 2G and 3G Switch Off services market as the move to IP positively impacts cloud, trunking and managed services across all business segments. Larger enterprises in particular continue to actively evaluate cloud unified communications while also migrating to SIP trunking for premises-based deployments.

On the residential side, subscribers continue to grow, but revenue has fallen off as 2G and 3G Switch Off services are included in triple-play packages for almost no cost in many parts of the world.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Market

In 2019, the global 2G and 3G Switch Off market size was US$ 1504520 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2040620 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Scope and Market Size

2G and 3G Switch Off market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2G and 3G Switch Off market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the 2G and 3G Switch Off market is segmented into 2G, 3G, 4G, etc.

Segment by Application, the 2G and 3G Switch Off market is segmented into Message, Voice, Data, Video, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The 2G and 3G Switch Off market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the 2G and 3G Switch Off market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Share Analysis

2G and 3G Switch Off market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in 2G and 3G Switch Off business, the date to enter into the 2G and 3G Switch Off market, 2G and 3G Switch Off product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include AT&T, Verizon, China Mobile, NTT, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, America Movil, Orange, China Telecom, KDDI, China Unicom, AIS, T-Mobile, Bell Canada, Telus, Telenor, Swisscom, SK Telecom, Korea Telecom, etc.

This report focuses on the global 2G and 3G Switch Off status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 2G and 3G Switch Off development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Verizon

China Mobile

NTT

Telefonica

Deutsche Telekom

America Movil

Orange

China Telecom

KDDI

China Unicom

AIS

T-Mobile

Bell Canada

Telus

Telenor

Swisscom

SK Telecom

Korea Telecom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2G

3G

4G

Market segment by Application, split into

Message

Voice

Data

Video

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 2G and 3G Switch Off status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 2G and 3G Switch Off development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2G and 3G Switch Off are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

