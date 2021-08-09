Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market size is being driven by the growing adoption of the robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption and rising requirement of better yield of crops are estimated to be one of the major factors that is fueling the demand of robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption motivates farmers to scale up farming operations and give rise to the requirement of automating farming operations. As the farmers are shifting more towards automation, drones and robots have become integral part of agriculture farms and are enhancing yield and improving the product quality. Since AI is the backbone of robotics, increasing adoption of robots in agriculture is estimated to drive the AI in agriculture market growth.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 42.96% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.67%.

USA is now the key developers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.

In 2019, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market size was US$ 360.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1372.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 20.8% during 2021-2026.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market is segmented into Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics, etc.

Segment by Application, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market is segmented into Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics, Agriculture Robots, Others, etc.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture business, the date to enter into the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation, Taranis, aWhere, Precision Hawk, Granular, Prospera Technologies, DTN, Resson, Vision Robotics, Harvest Croo Robotics, CropX, John Deere, Gamaya, Cainthus, etc.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

