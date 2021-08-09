Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Autism Spectrum Disorder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Autism Spectrum Disorder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person’s life. It affects how a person acts and interacts with others, communicates, and learns. It includes what used to be known as Asperger syndrome and pervasive developmental disorders.
Geographically, Autism spectrum disorder management market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is the major market for autism spectrum disorder management market, according to CDC U.S has maximum number of patients suffering from autism spectrum disorder. Europe also shows growth potential, as local authorities are providing funds for the education and other medication support. Asia Pacific also shows a significant growth in the market of autism spectrum disorder management as the awareness is increasing in the region by various NGO activities and the number of patients which are suffering is also high, according to Autism Spectrum Australia that around 230,000 population of Australia is suffering from autism spectrum disorders.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Market
In 2019, the global Autism Spectrum Disorder market size was US$ 331090 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1023580 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 17.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Scope and Market Size
Autism Spectrum Disorder market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Autism Spectrum Disorder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Autism Spectrum Disorder market is segmented into Center-based, In-home, etc.
Segment by Application, the Autism Spectrum Disorder market is segmented into 1-24, 15-25, 26-40, Over 40, etc.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Autism Spectrum Disorder market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Autism Spectrum Disorder market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Share Analysis
Autism Spectrum Disorder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Autism Spectrum Disorder business, the date to enter into the Autism Spectrum Disorder market, Autism Spectrum Disorder product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors include Otsuka, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, etc.
