Global Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs) are naturally occurring proteins found in the human body. This family of proteins is involved in a myriad of cellular responses. Certain BMPs are osteoinductive—one of the three main categories of bone grafts—and play an active role in bone formation and maintenance.

The classification of Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 includes sponge and gel types, and the proportion of sponge in 2016 is about 99%, and the proportion will be in decreasing trend from 2017 to 2022.

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 is widely used in spinal fusion, trauma surgery, oral maxillofacial surgery and reconstructive. The most proportion of Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 is used in spinal fusion, and the consumption proportion is about 62% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 70% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is concentrated. Medtronic and Cellumed are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2019, the global Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 market size was US$ 402.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 465.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 Scope and Market Size

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 market is segmented into Sponge, Gel, etc.

Segment by Application, the Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 market is segmented into Spinal Fusion, Trauma Surgery, Oral Maxillofacial Surgery, Reconstructive, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 Market Share Analysis

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 business, the date to enter into the Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 market, Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Medtronic, Cellumed, etc.

This report focuses on the global Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

