Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Commercial/Corporate Card market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commercial/Corporate Card market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Used wisely, corporate cards can help you simultaneously achieve career goals and reap personal perks.

Commercial card market continues to grow at rates higher than other business-to-business (B2B) payments types. According to the authors estimates, between 2013 and 2015, U.S. commercial card purchase volume grew at a compound annual growth rate of 9%; we expect to see high-single-digit growth through the next several years.

In 2019, the global Commercial/Corporate Card market size was US$ xx million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.

Commercial/Corporate Card market is segmented by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Commercial/Corporate Card market is segmented into Open-Loop, Closed Loop Cards, etc.

Segment by Application, the Commercial/Corporate Card market is segmented into Small Business Credit Cards, Corporate Credit Cards, etc.

The Commercial/Corporate Card market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Commercial/Corporate Card market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors include American Express, Banco Itau, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Brazil, Bank of East Asia, Chase Commercial Banking, Diner's Club, Hang Seng Bank, Hyundai, JP Morgan, MasterCard, SimplyCash, etc.

The major vendors include American Express, Banco Itau, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Brazil, Bank of East Asia, Chase Commercial Banking, Diner’s Club, Hang Seng Bank, Hyundai, JP Morgan, MasterCard, SimplyCash, etc.

This report focuses on the global Commercial/Corporate Card status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

American Express

Banco Itau

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of Brazil

Bank of East Asia

Chase Commercial Banking

Diner’s Club

Hang Seng Bank

Hyundai

JP Morgan

MasterCard

SimplyCash

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open-Loop

Closed Loop Cards

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business Credit Cards

Corporate Credit Cards

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Commercial/Corporate Card status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Commercial/Corporate Card development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial/Corporate Card are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

