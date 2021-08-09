Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Direct-Fed Microbials market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Direct-Fed Microbials market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Direct fed microbials (or probiotics) refer to living organisms and should not be confused with prebiotics, compounds that promote the growth of gut bacteria (e.g., yeast culture, oligosaccharides) but are not living organisms. It is believed that gut bacteria have requirements for specific nutrients that may not be adequately provided by the animal’s diet. Therefore, feeding these nutrients may promote the growth of gut bacteria, thereby improving the microbial profile in the gut.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Direct-Fed Microbials market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Direct-Fed Microbials in 2017.

In the industry, JBS United profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Asahi Calpis Wellness and Koninklijke DSM N.V. ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.51% and 12.10% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market

In 2019, the global Direct-Fed Microbials market size was US$ 1113.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1931.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Direct-Fed Microbials Scope and Market Size

Direct-Fed Microbials market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct-Fed Microbials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Direct-Fed Microbials market is segmented into Viable Bacteria ≤1000 million CFU/g, Viable Bacteria 1000-5000 million CFU/g, Viable Bacteria ≥5000 million CFU/g, etc.

Segment by Application, the Direct-Fed Microbials market is segmented into Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Direct-Fed Microbials market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Direct-Fed Microbials market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Direct-Fed Microbials Market Share Analysis

Direct-Fed Microbials market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Direct-Fed Microbials business, the date to enter into the Direct-Fed Microbials market, Direct-Fed Microbials product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Asahi Calpis Wellness, JBS United, Adisseo (Novozymes), Koninklijke DSM N.V., DowDuPont, Baolai-leelai, Evonik Industries AG, Chr. Hansen, Biomin Holding GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lallemand, Kemin Industries, Nutraferma, Novus International, Bentoli, Bio-Vet, Biowish Technologies, etc.

The key players covered in this study

Asahi Calpis Wellness

JBS United

Adisseo (Novozymes)

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

DowDuPont

Baolai-leelai

Evonik Industries AG

Chr. Hansen

Biomin Holding GmbH

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Lallemand

Kemin Industries

Nutraferma

Novus International

Bentoli

Bio-Vet

Biowish Technologies

