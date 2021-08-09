Global eDiscovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global eDiscovery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global eDiscovery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electronic discovery (sometimes known as e-discovery, ediscovery, eDiscovery, or e-Discovery) is the electronic aspect of identifying, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a law suit or investigation.

The growth of the eDiscovery technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment andinstallation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

E-discovery is becoming an increasingly important consideration for almost all organizations as a result of the enormous number of civil cases filed each year, the growing proportion of business records that are stored electronically, new statutes at all levels of government focused on electronically-stored information, and a growing body of court rulings that are making the discovery and presentation of electronic data more important.

In order to satisfy e-discovery obligations, organizations should be fully aware of their current and reasonably anticipated information retention obligations, become much more proactive about how they retain and manage data, implement appropriate technology that can archive data and allow legal holds to be implemented easily, and take the other steps necessary to minimize the risks of non-compliance with e-discovery obligations.

Increased litigation and regulation coupled with expanding use cases for eDiscovery software will continue to drive moderate growth in the worldwide eDiscovery market. The data solution market, however, is maturing rapidly as buyers search for automation to solve well-defined problems. To meet maturing needs, eDiscovery Solution and service providers are already creating robust strategies to use existing search and analytics competencies to compete in the white hot content analytics and cognitive solution markets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global eDiscovery Market

In 2019, the global eDiscovery market size was US$ 18070 million and it is expected to reach US$ 37560 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2026.

Global eDiscovery Scope and Market Size

eDiscovery market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global eDiscovery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the eDiscovery market is segmented into ECA, Processing, Review, Forensic Data Collection, Legal Hold Management, Other, etc.

Segment by Application, the eDiscovery market is segmented into Attorneys and Legal Supervisors, Government and Regulatory Agencies, Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The eDiscovery market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the eDiscovery market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and eDiscovery Market Share Analysis

eDiscovery market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in eDiscovery business, the date to enter into the eDiscovery market, eDiscovery product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Symantec Corporation, IBM, Xerox Legal Business Services, Exterro, EMC, Epiq Systems, HPE, Kcura Corporation, Accessdata, FTI Technology, Deloitte, Advanced Discovery, DTI, Consilio, Kroll Ontrack, Zylab, Guidance Software, Integreon, KPMG, FRONTEO, Recommind, Veritas, Navigant, PwC, Ricoh, UnitedLex, LDiscovery, Lighthouse eDiscovery, Thomson Reuters, iCONECT Development, etc.

This report focuses on the global eDiscovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the eDiscovery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global eDiscovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the eDiscovery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of eDiscovery are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

