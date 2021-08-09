Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is a kind of surgical navigation system, which can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patient’s anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer.

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System generally includes three magnetic field generators and one magnetic field detector. The advantage of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is low cost, convenient and flexible, no blocking problem of the light path between the detector and the generator. The disadvantage is that Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is very sensitive to the metal objects, especially for the ferromagnetic instrument in the surgical area. Because of the operation room has monitor, anesthesia machine and other equipment, so a large number of multi frequency electromagnetic wave can influences the accuracy and reliability of electromagnetic navigation.

In the last several years, Global market of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.3%.

In 2019, the global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market size was US$ 183.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 302.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market is segmented into 110 VAC, 240 VAC, etc.

Segment by Application, the Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market is segmented into Orthopedic Navigation System, ENT Navigation System, Spinal Navigation System, Neurosurgery Navigation System, etc.

The Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System business, the date to enter into the Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market, Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Medtronic, Brainlab, Fiagon, Collin Medical, Karl Storz, Scopis, Veran Medical, etc.

