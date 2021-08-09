Global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is highly effective in helping the driver maintain control of the car, thereby avoiding or reducing the severity of crashes. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is a technology that improves the vehicle’s stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction.

In the coming years, the increasing demand for luxury cars in the regions such as Europe and Asia-Pacific, mainly in China, India and Japan, is expected to drive the market. Sustainable growth in the electronic stability control system market will largely depend upon upcoming legislations in various countries. ESC systems are mandatory in developed countries, while legislations in developing countries are rapidly catching up creating high growth opportunities.

In 2019, the global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market size was US$ 11500 million and it is expected to reach US$ 14480 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market is segmented into Vehicle Stability Control, Motorcycle Stability Control, etc.

Segment by Application, the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Others, etc.

The Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Electronic Stability Control (ESC) business, the date to enter into the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Bosch, Continental, TRW Automotive, Denso, Aisin, Delphi Automotive, Hyundai Mobis, Autoliv, Knorr-Bremse, Mando, WABCO, Hitachi, Johnson Electric, etc.

Bosch

Continental

TRW Automotive

Denso

Aisin

Delphi Automotive

Hyundai Mobis

Autoliv

Knorr-Bremse

Mando

WABCO

Hitachi

Johnson Electric

Vehicle Stability Control

Motorcycle Stability Control

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Others

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

To analyze global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Stability Control (ESC) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

