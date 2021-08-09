Global Holter Monitoring Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Holter Monitoring Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Holter Monitoring Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Holter monitor is a portable ECG device that can be worn by the patient to record heart activity continuously for a certain period. Other ECG devices record heart activity only for a certain period. However, a patient may suffer from irregular heartbeat at any point in time, thereby requiring continuous monitoring for a longer period. Holter ECGs are capable of recording data for a longer period, and transferring the same to doctors for analysis.

From a global perspective, the United States is the largest producer, the main production companies are also concentrated in this region, such as the United States general medical, Mortara, space medical, etc.. The United States 2014 production a total of 68 thousand and 900 units, accounting for 42.91% of the world, followed by Europe, the major manufacturers have PHILPS medical, GETEMED, etc.. In 2014, China’s production is 15000 units, accounting for 9.41%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Holter Monitoring Systems Market

In 2019, the global Holter Monitoring Systems market size was US$ 634.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 832.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Holter Monitoring Systems Scope and Market Size

Holter Monitoring Systems market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Holter Monitoring Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Holter Monitoring Systems market is segmented into Channel 3, Channel 12, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Holter Monitoring Systems market is segmented into Household Use, Medical Use, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Holter Monitoring Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Holter Monitoring Systems market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Holter Monitoring Systems Market Share Analysis

Holter Monitoring Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Holter Monitoring Systems business, the date to enter into the Holter Monitoring Systems market, Holter Monitoring Systems product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include GE Healthcare, Mortara Instrument, Philips Healthcare, Schiller, Spacelabs Healthcare, Applied Cardiac Systems, CardioNet, LifeWatch DigiTrack, MediComp, MidMark, QRS Diagnostic, Scottcare, Hill-Rom, etc.

This report focuses on the global Holter Monitoring Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Holter Monitoring Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

GE Healthcare

Mortara Instrument

Philips Healthcare

Schiller

Spacelabs Healthcare

Applied Cardiac Systems

CardioNet

LifeWatch DigiTrack

MediComp

MidMark

QRS Diagnostic

Scottcare

Hill-Rom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Channel 3

Channel 12

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Household Use

Medical Use

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Holter Monitoring Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Holter Monitoring Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Holter Monitoring Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

