Global Human Microbiome Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Human Microbiome market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

The Human Microbiome is the collection of all the microorganisms living in association with the human body. These communities consist of a variety of microorganisms including eukaryotes, archaea, bacteria and viruses. Bacteria in an average human body number ten times more than human cells, for a total of about 1000 more genes than are present in the human genome. Because of their small size, however, microorganisms make up only about 1 to 3 percent of our body mass (that’s 2 to 6 pounds of bacteria in a 200-pound adult).

These microbes are generally not harmful to us, in fact they are essential for maintaining health. For example, they produce some vitamins that we do not have the genes to make, break down our food to extract nutrients we need to survive, teach our immune systems how to recognize dangerous invaders and even produce helpful anti-inflammatory compounds that fight off other disease-causing microbes.

An ever-growing number of studies have demonstrated that changes in the composition of our microbiomes correlate with numerous disease states, raising the possibility that manipulation of these communities could be used to treat disease.

At present, global investment concentrates in US and Europe, US takes 70% market share and Europe takes 25% market share. There are a few manufacturers in the world and the market concentration is high. The top5 (investment in Human Micobiome) companies are Vedanta, Seres Therapeutics, Second Genome, Rebiocix, ActoGeniX. The five companies occupy about 70% of the market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Human Microbiome Market

In 2019, the global Human Microbiome market size was US$ 276.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1058.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 20.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Human Microbiome Scope and Market Size

Human Microbiome market is segmented by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Human Microbiome market is segmented into Gastrointestinal Tract Human Micobiome, Urogenital Tract Human Micobiome, Other, etc.

Segment by Application, the Human Microbiome market is segmented into Treatment, Diagnosis, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Human Microbiome market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Human Microbiome market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Human Microbiome Market Share Analysis

Human Microbiome market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Human Microbiome business, the date to enter into the Human Microbiome market, Human Microbiome product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Vedanta, Seres Therapeutics, Second Genome, Rebiotix, ActoGeniX, Enterome BioScience, AvidBiotics, 4D Pharma Research Ltd, Enterologics, Metabogen, Metabiomics, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Osel, Symberix, Miomics, Symbiotix Biotherapies, MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, etc.

This report focuses on the global Human Microbiome status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Microbiome development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Vedanta

Seres Therapeutics

Second Genome

Rebiotix

ActoGeniX

Enterome BioScience

AvidBiotics

4D Pharma Research Ltd

Enterologics

Metabogen

Metabiomics

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Osel

Symberix

Miomics

Symbiotix Biotherapies

MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Gastrointestinal Tract Human Micobiome

Urogenital Tract Human Micobiome

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Treatment

Diagnosis

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Microbiome status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Microbiome development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Microbiome are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

