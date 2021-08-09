Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A laboratory information system (LIS) is information tool that processes, stores and manages data from all stages of medical processes and tests. The stored information saved in LIS database for future reference. Basic laboratory information systems commonly have features that manage patient check in, order entry, specimen processing, result entry and patient demographics.

The major consumption regions of laboratory information System (LIS) are America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, which accounting for about 96 % of sales value in total.

In 2019, the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market size was US$ 804.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1136.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Laboratory Information System (LIS) market is segmented into On-premises LIS, Cloud-Based LIS, etc.

Segment by Application, the Laboratory Information System (LIS) market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Independent Laboratories, Other, etc.

The key regions covered in the Laboratory Information System (LIS) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The major vendors include CompuGroup Medical, McKesson Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa HealthCare, SCC Soft Computer, Sysmex Corporation, A&T Corporation, Orchard Software, Neusoft, Epic Systems, Dedalus, Psyche Systems, GeniPulse Technologies, etc.

The segment of cloud-based holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 63%.

The hospital holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 52% of the market share.

