Global Medical Micro Injection Molding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Micro injection molding is usually reserved for parts that weigh less than a milligram and are less than 1mm in length and is centered around medical and healthcare applications.

The classification of medical micro injection molding includes PE, PVC, PEEK and other materials, and the proportion of PE in 2016 is about 33%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

In 2019, the global Medical Micro Injection Molding market size was US$ 246.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 516.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026.

Medical Micro Injection Molding market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Micro Injection Molding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Medical Micro Injection Molding market is segmented into PEEK, PVC, PE, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Medical Micro Injection Molding market is segmented into Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Medical Micro Injection Molding market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Medical Micro Injection Molding market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors include SMC, BMP Medical, Stamm AG, MicroPEP, MTD Micro Molding, PEXCO, Sovrin Plastics, Accumold, Microsystems, Mikrotech, Kamek Precision Tools, Makuta Technics, Stack Plastics, Precimold, American Precision Products, Rapidwerks, etc.

The key players covered in this study

SMC

BMP Medical

Stamm AG

MicroPEP

MTD Micro Molding

PEXCO

Sovrin Plastics

Accumold

Microsystems

Mikrotech

Kamek Precision Tools

Makuta Technics

Stack Plastics

Precimold

American Precision Products

Rapidwerks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PEEK

PVC

PE

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostic Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

