Global Medical Waste Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Medical waste management offers the full complement of medical waste disposal including solid waste, pharmaceutical waste, and document destruction. Medical waste is a subset of wastes generated at health care facilities, such as hospitals, physicians’ offices, dental practices, blood banks, and veterinary hospitals/clinics, etc.

Medical waste can be infectious, contain toxic chemicals and pose contamination risks to both people and the environment. Appropriate treatment of different types of medical waste is necessary to create a safe living surrounding for human beings. Medical waste management is divided into incineration, autoclaves and others according to the treatment technology. Incineration is the most usually used method which took for 84.12% of the USA total treatment volume in 2015.

Segment by Type, the Medical Waste Management market is segmented into Incineration, Autoclaves, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Medical Waste Management market is segmented into Infectious Waste, Hazardous Waste, Radioactive Waste, General Waste, etc.

The key regions covered in the Medical Waste Management market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The major vendors include Stericycle, Sharps Compliance, Veolia Environnement, Daniels Sharpsmart, Clean Harbors, MedWaste Management, ATI, Republic Services, Waste Management, Medical Waste Management, Excel Medical Waste, Cyntox, Triumvirate, BioMedical Waste Solutions, UMI, etc.

