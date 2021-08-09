Global North American Whiskies Market Research Report 2019 Analysis And Forecast To 2025

North American Whiskies Market 2019

Whisky or whiskey is a type of distilled alcoholic beverage made from fermented grain mash. Various grains (which may be malted) are used for different varieties, including barley, corn, rye, and wheat. Whisky is typically aged in wooden casks, generally made of charred white oak.

The global North American Whiskies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on North American Whiskies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall North American Whiskies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jack Daniel’s

Jim Beam

Seagram’s 7 Crown

Evan Williams

Marker’s Mark

Wild Turkey

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Malt Whisky

Grain Whiskey

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarket & Malls

Brandstore

E-commerce

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 North American Whiskies Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of North American Whiskies

1.2 North American Whiskies Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global North American Whiskies Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Malt Whisky

1.2.3 Grain Whiskey

1.2.4 Others

1.3 North American Whiskies Segment by Application

1.3.1 North American Whiskies Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Supermarket & Malls

1.3.3 Brandstore

1.3.4 E-commerce

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global North American Whiskies Market by Region

1.4.1 Global North American Whiskies Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global North American Whiskies Market Size

1.5.1 Global North American Whiskies Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global North American Whiskies Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in North American Whiskies Business

7.1 Jack Daniel’s

7.1.1 Jack Daniel’s North American Whiskies Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 North American Whiskies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Jack Daniel’s North American Whiskies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Jim Beam

7.2.1 Jim Beam North American Whiskies Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 North American Whiskies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Jim Beam North American Whiskies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Seagram’s 7 Crown

7.3.1 Seagram’s 7 Crown North American Whiskies Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 North American Whiskies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Seagram’s 7 Crown North American Whiskies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Evan Williams

7.4.1 Evan Williams North American Whiskies Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 North American Whiskies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Evan Williams North American Whiskies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Marker’s Mark

7.5.1 Marker’s Mark North American Whiskies Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 North American Whiskies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Marker’s Mark North American Whiskies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Wild Turkey

7.6.1 Wild Turkey North American Whiskies Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 North American Whiskies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Wild Turkey North American Whiskies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

