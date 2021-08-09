Global Platinum based Cancer Drug Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Platinum based Cancer Drug market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Platinum based Cancer Drug market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Platinum-based antineoplastic drugs (informally called platins) are chemotherapeutic agents used to treat cancer. They are coordination complexes of platinum. These drugs are used to treat almost half of people receiving chemotherapy for cancer. In this form of chemotherapy, popular drugs include cisplatin, oxaliplatin, and carboplatin, but several have been proposed or are under development.

The classification of platinum based cancer drug includes cisplatin, oxaliplatin, carboplatin and other types. The proportion of oxaliplatin in 2017 is about 71%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

In 2019, the global Platinum based Cancer Drug market size was US$ 1392.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1825.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Platinum based Cancer Drug market is segmented into Cisplatin, Oxaliplatin, Carboplatin, Other, etc.

Segment by Application, the Platinum based Cancer Drug market is segmented into Colorectal Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Other, etc.

The key regions covered in the Platinum based Cancer Drug market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Platinum based Cancer Drug market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Platinum based Cancer Drug business, the date to enter into the Platinum based Cancer Drug market, Platinum based Cancer Drug product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Sanofi, Hengrui Medicine, ASK Pharma, Yi Bai Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Teva, Pfizer, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Mylan, Sun Pharma, Novartis, Debiopharm, Accord Healthcare, SK Chemicals, etc.

This report focuses on the global Platinum based Cancer Drug status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Platinum based Cancer Drug development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

