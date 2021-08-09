Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Refurbished Medical Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Refurbished Medical Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Refurbished Medical Equipment are fully tested, cleaned, calibrated and upgraded with new parts and renovation of older or damaged equipment to bring it to a workable or better looking condition and is free of defects.
The remanufacturing of medical devices is a growing phenomenon within the health-care industry. The types of devices that are currently refurbished range from machines such as neonatal monitors and anesthesia vaporizers to devices used in surgery, such as forceps, endoscopes, and cytoscopes. Many firms are also restoring used disposable devices, such as catheters and surgical cutting instruments and accessories. Regardless of the product type, medical device remanufacturing carries an indisputable benefit–reduced health-care costs.
The main Refurbished Medical Equipment manufacturers are GE, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Ultra Solutions and so on. GE is the biggest company in Refurbished Medical Equipment market, not only in Unites States, but also in the whole world. The production revenue market share is about 37%. Siemens Healthcare follows GE in the second place and shares 12% production revenue in 2015.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market
Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Scope and Market Size
Refurbished Medical Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Refurbished Medical Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Refurbished Medical Equipment market is segmented into Medical Imaging Equipment, Operating Room and Surgical Equipment, Monitoring Equipment, Defibrillators, Cardiovascular and Cardiology Equipment, IV Therapy Systems, Neurology Equipment, Endoscopy Equipment, Other, etc.
Segment by Application, the Refurbished Medical Equipment market is segmented into Hospital, Clinic, Other, etc.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Refurbished Medical Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Refurbished Medical Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Share Analysis
Refurbished Medical Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Refurbished Medical Equipment business, the date to enter into the Refurbished Medical Equipment market, Refurbished Medical Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Ultra Solutions, Agito Medical, Soma Technology, Block Imaging, Whittemore Enterprises, Radiology Oncology Systems, Integrity Medical Systems, TRACO, etc.
This report focuses on the global Refurbished Medical Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Refurbished Medical Equipment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Ultra Solutions
Agito Medical
Soma Technology
Block Imaging
Whittemore Enterprises
Radiology Oncology Systems
Integrity Medical Systems
TRACO
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Medical Imaging Equipment
Operating Room and Surgical Equipment
Monitoring Equipment
Defibrillators
Cardiovascular and Cardiology Equipment
IV Therapy Systems
Neurology Equipment
Endoscopy Equipment
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Clinic
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Refurbished Medical Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Refurbished Medical Equipment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Refurbished Medical Equipment are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
