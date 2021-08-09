Global Remote Sensing Services Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global remote sensing services market is expected to grow from USD 9,256.87 million 2017 to USD 24,635.35 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.01%.

On the basis of platform, the global remote sensing services market is studied across Ground, Manned Aircraft, Satellites, and UAVS.

On the basis of resolution, the global remote sensing services market is studied across Radiometric, Spatial, Spectral, and Temporal.

On the basis of end user, the global remote sensing services market is studied across Commercial and Defense.

On the basis of application, the global remote sensing services market is studied across Agriculture, Audit, Surveillance, Inspection & Monitoring, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy & Utilities, Environmental Resource Management, and Media & Entertainment.

On the basis of geography, the global remote sensing services market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Antrix: The potential growing player for the global remote sensing services market”

The key players profiled in the global remote sensing services market are Antrix, Cyberswift, Digitalglobe, Ekofastba, GEO Sense SDN. BHD., Mallon Technology, Remote Sensing Solutions, Satellite Imaging Corporation, Spectir, Terra Remote Sensing, The Airborne Sensing Corporation, and The Sanborn Map Company.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global remote sensing services market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global remote sensing services market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global remote sensing services market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global remote sensing services market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global remote sensing services market.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.4. Challenges

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.5. Industry Rivalry

4.6. LiDAR Remote Sensing

4.7. Satellite Photography and Multispectral Imaging

4.8. Transportable Ground Receiving Station

4.9. Rapideye Satellite Imagery

4.10. Synthetic Aperture Radar

Continued…

