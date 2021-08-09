Global Social Business Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Social Business Intelligence market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Social Business Intelligence market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Social business intelligence uses data from social media and analyzes the data using big data analytics to obtain important business insights on the market. It is also used to know the market reputation for products. It unifies several business tools such as business intelligence, knowledge management, social networking, project management, collaboration, social media monitoring, and analytics to give a new interface for organizations to understand their business environment more thoroughly. It provides reliable data and aids enterprises to connect with new customers and resolve operational conflicts in a faster and better way than traditional business intelligence does.

The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Social Business Intelligence Market

In 2019, the global Social Business Intelligence market size was US$ 2169.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12090 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 27.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Social Business Intelligence Scope and Market Size

Social Business Intelligence market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Social Business Intelligence market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Social Business Intelligence market is segmented into On-premises, Cloud, etc.

Segment by Application, the Social Business Intelligence market is segmented into SMEs, Large Enterprises, Government Organizations, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Social Business Intelligence market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Social Business Intelligence market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Social Business Intelligence Market Share Analysis

Social Business Intelligence market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Social Business Intelligence business, the date to enter into the Social Business Intelligence market, Social Business Intelligence product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, Attensity Group, Beevolve, Clarabridge, Crimson Hexagon, Evolve24, Google, HP, Kapow Software/ Kofax, Lithium Technologies, NetBase Solutions, Radian6/Salesforce, Sysomos, Cision, etc.

