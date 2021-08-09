Global SSL VPN Products Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global SSL VPN Products market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global SSL VPN Products market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An SSL VPN (Secure Sockets Layer virtual private network) is a form of VPN that can be used with a standard Web browser. In contrast to the traditional Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) VPN, an SSL VPN does not require the installation of specialized client software on the end user’s computer. It’s used to give remote users with access to Web applications, client/server applications and internal network connections.

A virtual private network (VPN) provides a secure communications mechanism for data and other information transmitted between two endpoints. An SSL VPN consists of one or more VPN devices to which the user connects by using his Web browser. The traffic between the Web browser and the SSL VPN device is encrypted with the SSL protocol or its successor, the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol.

The technical barriers of SSL VPN are high, and the SSL VPN market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases concentration around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Pulse Secure, F5, Cisco, SonicWALL, Citrix and others.

In 2019, the global SSL VPN Products market size was US$ 14490 million and it is expected to reach US$ 24180 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.

SSL VPN Products market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SSL VPN Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the SSL VPN Products market is segmented into SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500, SSL VPN Concurrent 500-1000, SSL VPN Concurrent >1000, etc.

Segment by Application, the SSL VPN Products market is segmented into Large Enterprises, Small and MediumSized Enterprises, Government Sector, Research Institutes and Universities, Other, etc.

The SSL VPN Products market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the SSL VPN Products market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

SSL VPN Products market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in SSL VPN Products business, the date to enter into the SSL VPN Products market, SSL VPN Products product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Pulse Secure, F5, Cisco, Citrix, Check Point, SonicWALL, Symantec, Array Networks, AEP, Barracuda, Sangfor, QNO Technology, H3C, Beijing NetentSec, LeadSec, etc.

This report focuses on the global SSL VPN Products status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SSL VPN Products development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Pulse Secure

F5

Cisco

Citrix

Check Point

SonicWALL

Symantec

Array Networks

AEP

Barracuda

Sangfor

QNO Technology

H3C

Beijing NetentSec

LeadSec

SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500

SSL VPN Concurrent 500-1000

SSL VPN Concurrent >1000

Large Enterprises

Small and MediumSized Enterprises

Government Sector

Research Institutes and Universities

Other

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

To analyze global SSL VPN Products status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SSL VPN Products development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

