Industrial Ethernet Solutions Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2025

Global Industrial Ethernet (IE) Market: Overview

Industrial Ethernet (IE) is the application of Ethernet in an industrial environment. There are protocols for Industrial Ethernet include EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, POWERLINK, SERCOS III, CC-Link IE, and Modbus/TCP. Ethernet Industrial Protocol at its core is a network communication standard that brings about handling large volumes of data at speeds ranging between 10 Mbps and 100 Mbps, with a maximum limit of 1500 bytes per packet.

The industrial Ethernet finds application in integrating controllers, AC drives, and monitoring sensors, among other important parts of industrial processes such as treatment of water. It is predicted to catalyze growth in the markets for factory automation devices, having embedded connectivity for the Ethernet. The capacity for routing can be upped through routers particularly designed for use on the factory-floor by the layer-3 switches. With the growth of the industrial Ethernet solutions, the market for the associated products such as the wireless access points, varied switches, routers, gateways and connectors, and so on, are also predicted to receive a fillip.

Global Industrial Ethernet (IE) Market: Key Trends

The growing demand for Ethernet solutions from various industries, namely pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages is majorly stoking growth in the industrial Ethernet solutions market. Apart from that, technological progress too is playing a key role in promoting the market. Take for the example the launch of “Industry 4.0.” It is comprised of hassle-free computation and automation of various steps in the industries.

The rising need for interconnectivity to up productivity and output is majorly promoting the market for industrial Ethernet solutions market. Besides, growing requirement for electronics coupled with mushrooming manufacturing units worldwide is also having a positive impact on the growth of the industrial Ethernet solutions market.

One drawback, however, is the steep upfront capital required for installing industrial Ethernet solutions. In addition that, installing a whole new system in the prevalent infrastructure can prove to be an involved procedure. The aforementioned are having a negative impact on the market for industrial Ethernet (IE).

But with big data analytics and cloud-based analytics, the scope of the industrial Ethernet solutions is rising and this will likely help their market to overcome the setbacks. Depending upon the type of protocol, the global market for industrial Ethernet solutions Ethernet/IP, CC-Link IE, Modbus TCP, POWERLINK, EtherCAT, Sercos lll, and PROFINET.

Global Industrial Ethernet (IE) Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical standpoint, Europe and North America are key regions in the global market for industrial Ethernet solutions. This is mainly on account of the wholly automated manufacturing processes in the two regions. Further, extensive research and development in aerospace and automobiles in which industrial Ethernet solutions finds application is also boosting the market.

Global Industrial Ethernet (IE) Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent participants in the global market for industrial Ethernet (IE) are Beckhoff Automation, Advantech Co., Ltd., Belden Inc., Cisco, Bosch Rexroth USA, Delta Electronics, Inc., Eaton, Hitachi, Ltd., General Electric, and Kapsch Group.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

