Key Foresights on Frozen Pizza Market Growth and Evolution During 2017-2026

Pizza is one of the highly customizable foods eaten worldwide. However, changing consumer taste and the rise in health-conscious customers are gradually reducing demand for frozen and processed food. Meanwhile, producers are reformulating the products by reducing excess sodium and preservatives. Key players are also introducing new pizza variants made using organic ingredients. Frozen pizza producers have started using high-quality, gourmet topping. Non-traditional sauces such as spicy, barbeque, white sauce, pesto sauce, etc. are being used on a large scale.

With an increasing consumption of frozen pizza across various regions. Leading players are introducing new types and ingredients to cater the taste of the regional consumer. Vendors are also introducing new toppings as their popularity in the region. Vegan frozen pizzas are also gaining popularity among vegetarian customers. Some of the premium brands are also moving towards offering handmade flatbread for pizza to attract more customers. Frozen pizza manufacturers are responding to the demand of customers for high-quality and innovation by adopting new methods, and ingredients, while maintaining the appeal of convenience and price.

The market is also gaining popularity as it is convenient and also saves cooking time. Along with the regular pizza, the demand for specialty pizza such as dairy-free and gluten-free pizza is also increasing by the people suffering from gluten and dairy intolerance. Frozen pizza manufacturers are also capitalizing on the concept of heritage and authenticity to attract more customers. With consumer preference evolving, frozen pizza brands are moving towards innovation while offering new taste and ingredients.

Global Frozen Pizza Market: Market Segmentation

The global frozen pizza market is segmented on the basis of product type, toppings, size, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into thin crust, thick crust, stuffed pizza, and other types. On the basis of toppings, the market is segmented into cheese, meat, fruits & vegetables, and others. Meanwhile, the market segments based on the size consists of small, medium, and large.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into food chain services, modern trade, departmental stores, online stores, and other distribution channels. Region-wise the market is segmented into Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, North America, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The segment-wise analysis also provides country-wise forecast for each segment based on the key parameters of the market.

Global Frozen Pizza Market: Competition Tracking

The report consists information on the various key players operating in the global frozen pizza market such as General Mills, Nestle S.A., McCain Foods Ltd., Dr. Oetker GmbH, Daiya Foods Inc., Connies Pizza, Conagra Brands, Inc., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., California Pizza Kitchen, H.J. Heinz, and FRoSTA AG. The report has evaluated key players on parameters such as business strategies, financial overview, latest developments, and company overview.