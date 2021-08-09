Key Foresights on Soy Protein Concentrate Market Growth and Evolution During 2017-2026

APEJ Leading in Terms of Regional Demand for Soy Protein Concentrate

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Europe are key markets for protein concentrate. North America is also anticipated to witness a growth in the soy protein concentrate market and expand at a healthy pace during the forecast period. However, the fastest expansion in terms of regional growth within the soy protein concentrate market will be witnessed by Asia Pacific excluding Japan. Sluggish growth can be expected for the Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions. These two regions are anticipated to collectively account for just 10% of the total market share.

High Cost of Meat to Drive Demand for Soy Protein Concentrate

As per the lead author of the report, “today there is a high demand for low-cost source of soy protein such as plants which is increasing, which in turn is a driving in the demand for food products such as soy protein concentrate.” Soy protein concentrate effectively Drive enhance nutrients which are essential for the human body. Another factor which is helping the soy protein concentrate market to progress and grow is the technological advancements within the food industry, which in turn has resulted in the development of where is soil products. The shifting consumer demand for high protein and the realization of its health benefits will also play a key role in driving the growth of this market.

Growing Number of Vegan Population Driving Growth Prospects of Soy Protein Concentrate Market

The rising the vegan population, growing prices of meat, and prohibition of animal sources for the manufacturing of processed food products by several governments worldwide are some of the other important factors aiding the growth of the global soy protein concentrate Market. Manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on the texture, appearance, and taste of products while ensuring the disease nutrition rich. This in turn will further accelerate the demand for soy protein concentrate. Soy protein concentrate is not only nutritious but also economical. Manufacturers are also focusing on creating products which are GMO free, this in turn is anticipated to create a higher demand for soy protein concentrate.

