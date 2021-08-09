Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The 3PLs of today can provide a much broader range of services than they used to. It used to be that their primary focus was on warehousing and shipping, so if you sent them your product they would store it and ship it for you. Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business. This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration. In fact, there are very few aspects of your business that a 3PL can’t take care of for you and in many cases, they have technology and resources that you may not, so you get the benefit of top-tier tech without the investment.