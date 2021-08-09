Market Research : Global Polymethacrylimide Foam Market By 2023

Polymethacrylimide (PMI) foam composite has many excellent properties. Currently, PMI is heat-resistant foam, with the highest strength and stiffness. It is suitable as a high-performance sandwich structure core material. It can replace the honeycomb structure. It is widely used in aerospace, aviation, military, marine, automotive and high-speed trains, etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Polymethacrylimide Foam in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Polymethacrylimide (PMI) foam by the german rohm (degussa’s predecessor) in 1962 developed, industrial production began in 1971, in 1972 it was used in aviation fields. Today, PMI foam has a very wide range of applications, other institutions at home and abroad in recent years, also started the high performance foams further research and development.

At present, the market is dominated by Evonik, the industrial production of polymethacrylimide (PMI) foam in China is still at the starting stage. Until now, only two companies can manufacture polymethacrylimide (PMI) foam, Hunan Zihard Material Technology and Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech. With the high speed development of aerospace, transportation, ship and wind energy in China, the demand of PMI foams is increasing. A number of companies and institutes focus on the study of PMI foams. Such as Haobo Technology started their production base construction in 2014 and Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials have started the middle trial.

The worldwide market for Polymethacrylimide Foam is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik Industries AG

Hunan Zihard Material Technology

Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

<52

50-75(including 52)

75-110 (including 75 and 110)

>110

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Transportation

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Polymethacrylimide Foam market.

Chapter 1, to describe Polymethacrylimide Foam Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Polymethacrylimide Foam, with sales, revenue, and price of Polymethacrylimide Foam, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Polymethacrylimide Foam, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Polymethacrylimide Foam market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polymethacrylimide Foam sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

