Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
— Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market
Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Description
This report focuses on the global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PayPal
MasterCard
American Express
Apple
Bank of America
Amazon
Citrus Payment Solutions
WorldPay
Airtel Money
AT&T Inc.
Google Wallet
Visa
Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd
First Data Corp
Verizon Communications Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mobile Commerce
Contactless Near-Field Communication
Mobile Ticropayment
Mobile Ticketing
Money Transfer
Micropayments
Mobile Coupon
Market segment by Application, split into
Bill Payments
Shopping
Entertainment
Rail, Metro and Bus Tickets
Hotel Booking
Air Tickets and Boarding Passes
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Mobile Commerce
1.4.3 Contactless Near-Field Communication
1.4.4 Mobile Ticropayment
1.4.5 Mobile Ticketing
1.4.6 Money Transfer
1.4.7 Micropayments
1.4.8 Mobile Coupon
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Bill Payments
1.5.3 Shopping
1.5.4 Entertainment
1.5.5 Rail, Metro and Bus Tickets
1.5.6 Hotel Booking
1.5.7 Air Tickets and Boarding Passes
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 PayPal
12.1.1 PayPal Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction
12.1.4 PayPal Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 PayPal Recent Development
12.2 MasterCard
12.2.1 MasterCard Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction
12.2.4 MasterCard Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 MasterCard Recent Development
12.3 American Express
12.3.1 American Express Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction
12.3.4 American Express Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 American Express Recent Development
12.4 Apple
12.4.1 Apple Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction
12.4.4 Apple Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Apple Recent Development
12.5 Bank of America
12.5.1 Bank of America Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction
12.5.4 Bank of America Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Bank of America Recent Development
12.6 Amazon
12.6.1 Amazon Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction
12.6.4 Amazon Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.7 Citrus Payment Solutions
12.7.1 Citrus Payment Solutions Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction
12.7.4 Citrus Payment Solutions Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Citrus Payment Solutions Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
