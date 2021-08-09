PAG Base Oil Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025
This report studies the global PAG Base Oil market status and forecast, categorizes the global PAG Base Oil market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Denso Corporation
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd
Royal Dutch Shell plc.
Hornett Bros & Co Ltd
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Morris Lubricants
Philips 66 Company
I.L.C. S.r.l
Petronas Lubricants International
TSI Supercool
Fuchs Group
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Water Soluble PAG Oils
Water Insoluble PAG Oils
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Metal Working Fluid
Compressor Lubricants
Worm Gear Lubricants
Anhydrous Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid
Other
Key Stakeholders
PAG Base Oil Manufacturers
PAG Base Oil Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
PAG Base Oil Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global PAG Base Oil Market Research Report 2018
1 PAG Base Oil Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PAG Base Oil
1.2 PAG Base Oil Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global PAG Base Oil Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global PAG Base Oil Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Water Soluble PAG Oils
1.2.4 Water Insoluble PAG Oils
1.3 Global PAG Base Oil Segment by Application
1.3.1 PAG Base Oil Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Metal Working Fluid
1.3.3 Compressor Lubricants
1.3.4 Worm Gear Lubricants
1.3.5 Anhydrous Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global PAG Base Oil Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global PAG Base Oil Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 27 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of PAG Base Oil (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global PAG Base Oil Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global PAG Base Oil Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……….
7 Global PAG Base Oil Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Denso Corporation
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 PAG Base Oil Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Denso Corporation PAG Base Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 PAG Base Oil Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd PAG Base Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Royal Dutch Shell plc.
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 PAG Base Oil Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Royal Dutch Shell plc. PAG Base Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Hornett Bros & Co Ltd
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 PAG Base Oil Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Hornett Bros & Co Ltd PAG Base Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 PAG Base Oil Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation PAG Base Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
