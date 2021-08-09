Pineapple Powder Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.1% by 2027

In its latest report, titled ‘Pineapple Powder Market: Global Industry Analysis (2013-2017) and Forecast (2018-2027)’, PMR gives some important information on the global scenario of the pineapple powder market in terms of volume and value. The global pineapple powder market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.1% in terms of value during the forecast period. PMR gives some vital insights along with forecasting factors of the global pineapple powder market.

Pineapple is a popular tropical fruit with high concentrations of antioxidants and vitamin C. Pineapple powder is a yellowish free-flowing powder obtained after the further processing of pineapple juice. Pineapple powder has a typical flavor, taste, and nutritive value. Pineapple powder contains a fruit enzyme called ‘bromelain’, which offers various health benefits to humans. Pineapple powder is used in the manufacturing and processing of food products such as supplements, infant food, bakery & confectionery products, convenience food, dairy products, pet food, etc., due to its flavor and nutritional offerings.

The increasing demand for food additives that add to the nutritional value as well as provide a tangy flavor is one of the major factors driving the growth of the pineapple powder market. Moreover, longer shelf life, and ease of transport and use are some other important drivers of the global pineapple powder market. However, high cost and erratic supply and quality of raw materials are some of the factors that are hindering the pineapple powder market from reaching its full potential.

Global Pineapple Powder Market: Outlook

By nature, the conventional segment is expected have the largest share of around 92.5% in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, due to ease in availability and lower prices as compared to organic pineapple powder. By technique used for the preparation of pineapple powder the market is segmented in to spray drying, freeze drying, and other techniques, the spray drying technique segment is estimated to be a prominent segment, and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.5%. By end use, the convenience food segment is estimated to have the largest share of 28.8% in 2018, and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the growing popularity of pineapple flavored smoothies and ready-to-drink juice mixes, as well as the increasing demand for convenience food. In the pineapple powder market, by distribution channel, the business to business segment is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period, due to the growing demand of pineapple powder as food ingredients in varied food applications.

North America Expected to be a Dominant Region in the Global Pineapple Powder Market

The global pineapple powder market can be segmented at regional level into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global pineapple powder market. This region is expected to hold the largest share in 2018, and is expected to be the largest market over the forecast period too, owing to the high consumption of processed and convenience food, as well as the presence of some key players in the pineapple powder market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global pineapple powder market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of emerging players in the pineapple powder space, as well as the growing demand for processed food products and ingredients. The markets in Latin America and Eastern Europe are expected to grow at healthy CAGRs in the global pineapple powder market during the forecast period.

Key Players in the Pineapple Powder Market

This report throws light on the trends and opportunities in various segments to give vital and detailed insights, as well as analysis on the growth of the global pineapple powder market. Pineapple powder market report provides a detail competitive landscape of key players in the pineapple powder market space. Key product offerings, long- and short-term strategies, as well as the global presence of key players have been provided in company profile section of pineapple powder report. The report also highlights recent developments in the global pineapple powder market.

Some of the key players in the global pineapple powder market that are profiled in the current report include Harmony House Foods, Inc., Modernist Pantry LLC, Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Hainan Nicepal Industry Co. Ltd, Shaanxi Dongyu Bio-Tech Co. Ltd, Morriko Pure Foods Pvt. Ltd, DAMCO Phytochem & Research LLP, Foods & Inns, Paradiesfrucht GmbH, FutureCeuticals, NutraDry, and others.