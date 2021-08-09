Platelet Shaker Market 2018-2028: Overview, Segmentation, Top Key Companies, Value Chain, Market Size and Trends

Platelet Shaker- Market Overview

Platelet Shakers provide a smooth shaking motion for elongated periods to ensure that the solution inside a flask is thoroughly mixed. The Platelet shakers are an essential part of clinical and research laboratories. The heavy-the duty shaking mechanisms are installed in all the platelet shakers to ensure long-term reliability of shakers under large stress loads. The platelet shakers are primarily utilized in blood banks and the clinical laboratories. Platelet shakers provide steady reciprocating mixing of platelet bags. The platelet shakers are also referred to as platelet agitator a platelet shaker assists as platelet storage in motion, usually at a fixed speed. Platelet shakers can be used with platelet incubators or can also with stand-alone units. A platelet shaker is comprised of several tray levels, which is provides for air circulation and ventilation to release oxygen transfer to the platelets. The platelet storage is available in a broad range of storage capacities.

Blood Bank to augment the sales of Global Platelets Shaker Market

Blood collection from donors and its next processing is an integral part of every hospital. The platelets are collected in the platelets shakers. The rise in health care spending and focus on the developing the smart health care will positively impact the platelet shakers market. Surge in prevalence of hematological diseases and rise in accidental cases are the key factors driving the growth of the global blood bank market which has further increased the demand for platelet shakers in the market. Furthermore, increase in the number of geriatric population and high demand for safe blood due to high prevalence of transfusion transmissible infections such as HIV, hepatitis B across the world supplements the platelet shakers market growth. However, rise in wastage of donated blood and stringent rules & regulations are anticipated to hamper the platelet shakers market growth. On the contrary, blood transfusion in emerging nations are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

Europe to dominate the overall Platelet Shaker Market

The global Platelet Shaker market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the above-mentioned countries, Europe dominated the market in 2017, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period, due to the large number of blood donations, high cost of blood procurement & testing, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and low prevalence of infections transmitted through transfusion that fueled the demand for blood transfusion in the market. APEJ is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global Platelet Shaker market owing to its growing health care infrastructure with rise in development of smart hospitals. North America is projected to showcase robust growth in global Platelet Shaker market. Also, growing production facilities for laboratory products in the APEJ region will help to gain high traction in the global Platelet Shaker market over the forecast period. MEA is one of the key budding regions that will create noteworthy opportunity in the global Platelet Shaker market over the forecast period.

Platelet Shaker Market- Key Segments

According to the capacity, the Platelet Shakers are segmented as

Up to 12 Bags

12-48 Bags

48-84 Bags

Above 84 Bags

According to number of shelves, the Platelet Shaker can be segmented as

0-3 Shelves

3-5 Shelves

5-10 Shelves

Above 10 Shelves

According to End Use Industries, the Platelet Shaker can be segmented as

End Use Industries

Clinical Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Platelet Shaker Market- Key Manufacturers

The prominent players in Platelet Shaker market are Thermoline Scientific, helmer scientific, Labocon, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Indian Scientific, Remi Electrkotecnic Limited, JP SELECTA S.A, Biolab scientific, Jeshra Instruments, and Azer Scientific.

Platelet Shaker Market- Competitive Analysis

The market for Platelet Shaker is moderately fragmented because of the presence of key players. The necessity for improving the Platelet Shaker reliability and performance has become one of the main areas of concentration for the manufacturers. More modern technologies are being introduced to optimize reciprocating speed which is intended to enhance the performance of Platelet Shaker. This would make way for the manufacturers to deliver more efficient, newer generation and technologically advanced Platelet Shakers during the forecast period.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

