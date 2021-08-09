Polio Vaccine 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Polio Vaccine is in the increasing trend, from 497 USD/K doses in 2012 to 534 USD/K doses in 2016. With the situation of global economy and the IPV more and more popular, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Polio Vaccine includes Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV), Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), and the revenue proportion of Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) in 2016 is about 15.4%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

The worldwide market for Polio Vaccine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 1630 million US$ in 2024, from 1210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Polio Vaccine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.