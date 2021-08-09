Quality Management Software Market: Rising Need to Maintain Quality Standard to Boost Market

With a large number of participants, the business landscape of the global quality management software market looks like highly fragmented and competitive, notes a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The degree of competition in this market is anticipated to remain high with the constant entry of new participants over the next few years. Some of the leading players in this market are Microsoft Corp., International Business Machines Corp., SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Dassault Systèmes SE, MasterControl Inc., and Sparta Systems Inc., states the research report.

As per the estimations of TMR analysts, the overall valuation of the global market for quality management software is expected to rise at an exceptional CAGR of 13.20% over the period of 2017–2022, with its opportunity increasing to US$24.4 bn by the end of the period of forecast. Based on the solution type, the audit management segment has been leading the market. Expanding at a CAGR of 15.6% over the period from 2017 to 2022, the segment is anticipated to remain on the top over the forthcoming years.

Geographically, the worldwide market for quality management software is spread across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America has emerged as the leading contributor to the global market. Reaching a value of US$10 bn by the end of 2022, the market for quality management software in North America is anticipated to continue on the top spot in the near future.

“The increasing need to manage and maintain quality in product and services in enterprises is the main factor behind the growth of the global market for quality management software,” states the author of this study. With a number of government policies, emphasizing on regulating quality standards, enterprises are compelled to take up quality management software, which is boosting this market substantially.

Over the coming years, innovation and technological advancements are likely to push this market forward. The increasing investments for research and developments are also expected to propel this market substantially in the years to come, states the research report.