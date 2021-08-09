Sand Testing Equipments Market Dynamics, Drivers and Restraints, Current Trends & Forecast 2028

Sand Testing Equipments Market: Introduction

The sand testing equipments test the various components of sand used in construction of concrete which include natural sand, crushed stone sand, and crushed gravel sand stone dust. The sand should be hard, durable, chemically inert and free from adherent coatings, organic matters etc. The sand testing equipments provide the information about the organic impurities like iron, mica, alkalis present in the sand, moisture content in the sand, clay. The particles of sand have different sizes. The sand testing equipments are used to test whether the sand particles are within graded zones or not. As sand is the prime factor used in construction works after water the sand testing equipments are required to be highly efficient, accurate and reliable.

The construction industry is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast periods. The increasing construction works are expected to fuel the growth in sand testing equipments market.

Sand Testing Equipments Market: Dynamics

The increasing populations, urbanization are resulting in increased number of construction projects. The sand is used for concrete construction during the construction projects. Also moulds and cores of various patterns are made using sand. The defects arising from the sand can be minimized by using sand testing equipments. The high quality sand ensures the strength, durability and quality of a construction work or that of the moulds. All these factors drive the sand testing equipments market.

Any appreciable amount of clay balls, moisture and impurities like iron pyrites, alkalis, salt, mica or any other laminated materials can adversely affect the quality of concrete or plaster. This can result in adverse effects on construction works. Thus the testing of sand is of utmost important in construction industry. The sand testing equipments inform about the capacity of sand to withstand repeated cycles of heating and cooling during casting operations. The sand testing equipments help in ensuring the effects of moisture on the permeability of sand. For knowing the stress withstand capacity of sand before internal or external cracking, sand testing equipments are necessary.

However various sand testing equipments are required for ensuring the quality of sand. Sand testing equipments should be able to perform various tests like compatibility, permeability, moisture content and others. The design of sand testing equipments to perform all these tests can be complicated and this may restrain the growth in sand testing equipments market.

Sand Testing Equipments Market: Segmentation

Depending upon the tests to be carried out, the sand testing equipments market can be segmented as

Organic Impurities Tests

Silt Content Tests

Particle Size Tests

Deleterious Materials Tests

Based on the offerings in the construction works, the sand testing equipments market can be segmented as

Durability

Strength

Surface Finish

Depending upon the sand testing equipments used, the sand testing equipments market can be segmented as,

Sand Samplers

Sand Washers

Moisture Indicators

Density Indicators

Permeability Meter

Sand Testing Equipments: Market Participants

Some of the matured players in sand testing equipments market are Versatile Equipments Pvt. Ltd., KELSONS, Associated Scientific and Engineering Works, China Liming Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. LTD., American Foundry Society, ZENIHT, LXY, CB Machinery, Supertech Scientific and Metallurgical Services, BENET, and Intermodal Services Co. W.L.L.

These sand testing equipments market players try to expand their share in global sand testing equipments and use innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the sand testing equipments market.

Sand Testing Equipments Market: Regional Overview

The increasing population, emerging economies and growing disposable incomes of people in countries such as China and India are leading to growth in construction industry of Asia Pacific region. The construction of new residential, commercial buildings, airports are expected to fuel the growth in the sand testing equipments market in this region. Europe is expected to witness the significant growth in the housing and commercial building construction. The increasing construction works in Europe are expected to propel the growth in the sand testing equipments market. In addition to this, the expansion of airport terminals are expected to drive the sand testing equipments market in Europe.

North America is expected to invest large amounts for the construction works in next 10 years. This is expected to drive the sand testing equipments market in North America region. Middle East and Africa region is importing large amount of sand required for construction works from Australia. The growth in construction works in Middle East and Africa are expected to propel the sand testing equipments market in this region.