Smart Drone Services Market 2019-2024 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- DJI, Parrot, 3D Robotics, Intel (AscTec), Xaircraft, Microdrones and more…

Smart Drone Services Market



A smart commercial drone has a computer inside. They are easy to fly, maneuverable remotely, and contain sensor logic. Soon all smart drones will have computer driven collision avoidance technology making the flying more reliable. Remote operation occurs in the context of a workflow and sensors. Cameras are improving dramatically to permit management of video and picture taking that is realistic and detailed. Smart commercial drones are used for commercial application such as agriculture, government and entertainment.

The Smart Drone Services industry concentration is relative high; there are many producers in this market, but DJI only take above 60% market share. DJI focus on micro and mini products, its product mark a strong growth rate, even there are more and more new players entered into this market. Its market leadership is relatively stable due to the product performance and incomparable prices. The many other players have to adjust their market strategy, such as focus only one or two applications, or for the large and professional products.



The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DJI

Parrot

3D Robotics

Intel (AscTec)

Xaircraft

Microdrones

AeroVironment

Yamaha

Draganflyer

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 32%, followed by Europe with 30%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 73%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Drone Services market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1740 million by 2024, from US$ 1110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Drone Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Drone Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart Drone Services value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Micro Drones

Mini Drones

Other Drones



Segmentation by application:

Delivery Drones

Agriculture Monitoring

Oil and Gas

Law Enforcement

Disaster Management

Entertainment, Media, and Mapping

Networking for Remote Areas

Environmental Drones

Real Estate &Construction

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Drone Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Drone Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Drone Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Drone Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Drone Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

