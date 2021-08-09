Tile Abrasion Testing Market 2018-2028: Top Key Players, Growing Technology, Growth Factors, Industry Trends and Developments

Tile Abrasion Testing Market: Introduction

The abrasion testing of materials such as metals, ceramics, composites, and thick coatings is carried out in order to ensure the abrasion resistance of materials. Tile abrasion testing refers to the capacity of a floor or tile to resist the wear causing due to movement of various materials, foot traffic or mechanical equipments. The wear on a tile depends on the materials carried on the surface. The use of tiles for various applications depends upon the traffic at the particular place. Thus the selection tile abrasion testing equipments depends on the traffic on the surface, weather conditions, water etc.

The tile abrasion testing market is expected to witness significant growth in the next few years due to the growth in construction industry worldwide.

Tile Abrasion Testing Market: Dynamics

The rapid growth in the construction industry due to increasing populations, emerging economies and increasing disposable incomes in countries like China, and India are expected to drive the global tile abrasion testing market. All the floor tiles are required to be tested for their sustainability before being used anywhere. Tile abrasion testing determines the application areas of tiles such as very light traffic, light traffic, moderate traffic, moderate to heavy traffic and heavy traffic. These areas of applications suggest the users about selection of tiles for particular areas such as residential, commercial, interior countertop applications.

To measure the scratch resistance of tile or stone manufacturers and suppliers use Moh’s hardness scale method. This method of tile abrasion testing determines the resistance of the tile to deep abrasion. The frost resistance tile abrasion testing determines whether the tile is suitable for application in colder areas where there may be the effect of water on the tiles. This tile abrasion testing determines the behavior of tile for temperature cycles between +51°C to -51°C. The tile abrasion testing also ensure the stain resistance, slip resistance on the tile. All these offerings provided by the tile abrasion testing methods are expected to fuel the growth in the global tile abrasion testing market.

However some of the underdeveloped and developing countries may not be familiar with the advantages of tile abrasion testing or cannot afford the tile abrasion testing methods and this may restrain the growth in the global tile abrasion testing market.

Tile Abrasion Testing Market: Segmentation

Depending upon the area of applications of tiles, the tile abrasion testing market can be segmented as

Residential

Light Commerical

Interior Floors

Industrial

Based on the functions performed, the tile abrasion testing market can be segmented as

Deep Abrasion Testing

Scratch Resistance Testing

Stain Resistance Testing

Slip Resistance Testing

Tile Abrasion Testing: Market Participants

Some of the well-known players in tile abrasion testing market are Presto Stantest Pvt. Ltd., Caltech Engineering Services, HAIDA EQUIPMENT CO.LTD, Jinan Hensgrand Instrument Co., Hegewald and Peschke, Taber Industries, LIANGONG GROUP, cooper TECHNOLOGY, Testing Machines, Inc., and Construction Etail.

These market players try to expand their share in global tile abrasion testing market and strengthen their position in the tile abrasion testing market.

Tile Abrasion Testing Market: Regional Overview

North America region is expected to witness significant growth in the residential and commercial building construction during the forecast period. The growth in construction industry, high investments made on various infrastructure projects, expansion of airport terminals are some the important factors driving the growth in tile abrasion testing market in this region. The ceramic tiles market in North America region is expected to witness significant growth in the ceramic tiles market due to the development of ecofriendly products. This is expected to fuel the tile abrasion testing market.

The rapid urbanization and growth in construction industry in Asia Pacific region is expected to fuel the growth in tile abrasion market in this region. The high investments made on domestic infrastructure projects in Middle East countries are expected to fuel the growth in tile abrasion market in this region.