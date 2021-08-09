U.S. Animal Healthcare Market In-Depth Analysis | Top Key players Zoetis Inc., Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer, Virbac, CEVA SANTE ANIMALE, Elanco, Vetoquinol Global, HIPRA, HUVEPHARMA, INC, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Growing adoption rate of companion animals, increasing consumption of meat and milk, and rising food-borne zoonotic diseases are the key factors driving U.S. animal healthcare market. Further, high disposable income of pet owners, and advancements in animal healthcare are some of the other factors contributing to growth of the U.S. market.

The growth in domestic consumption as well as large export of milk and meat, rising adoption rate of companion animals, and rising food borne-zoonotic diseases are the key factors driving the U.S. animal healthcare market. Moreover, factors such as increasing adoption of pets for security purposes, various human health benefits, and increasing pet humanization are the factors leading to increased adoption of companion animals.

The increasing prevalence of food-borne zoonotic diseases is another key factor contributing to growth of the U.S. animal healthcare market. Some transmissible diseases, such as tuberculosis, and bird flu in vertebrate animals can be transferred directly or indirectly to humans.

Based on products

U.S. animal healthcare market is categorized into parasiticides, feed additives, vaccines, anti-inflammatories, anti-infectives, and others, wherein ‘others’ include oncological and antiemetic products, drugs for reproductive problems, and sedatives for pain relief. Among these, feed additives held the largest share in the market, attributed to growing demand for animal-based food products.

On the basis of parasiticides

the U.S. animal healthcare market has been classified into ectoparasiticides, endoparasiticides, and endectocides. Of these, ectoparasiticides held the largest share in the market; owing to growing concern regarding animal health among the companion and farm animal owners.

In terms of Animal type

U.S. animal healthcare market has been categorized into farm animals and companion animals. Companion animals held a larger share in the market; due to increased adoption of companion animals among the U.S. households. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA) 2017-18 National Pet Owners Survey, 85 million families own a pet in the U.S., with dog pet category accounted for a majority share. Companion animals further been segmented into canine, feline, and equine, of which, canine held the largest share in the market

