Vasomotor Symptoms of Menopause Treatment Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2024

Eggs production process gets halted during the menopause condition, as the body produces less progesterone and estrogen the menstrual cycle slows down and eventually stops this results to various erratic symptoms. Most of the times these symptoms are manageable without clinical treatment but in many cases some form of treatment is required. According to the WHO statistics of 2015, the global sex ration is nearly 101.7, it is an indication that the number of women are increasing, globally. The global population is estimated to reach 7.7 Bn by the end of year 2020 out of which nearly around 8% will comprise of women with age group between 40to60 years, therefore there lies a huge market opportunity for companies engaged in providing vasomotor symptoms treatment caused due to menopause.

Request to Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10583

One of the key driver for the vasomotor symptoms of menopause treatment market is the changing lifestyle and hormonal imbalance which leads to Early Menopause (Premature Menopause). Moreover the increasing awareness of the vasomotor symptoms of menopause and more women are seeking treatments for the vasomotor symptoms related to menopause it is estimated that over 40 % of American women seek treatment for menopausal symptoms. Whereas the low awareness of the menopausal symptoms in the underdeveloped nations and low per capita healthcare spending are some of key restraints for the vasomotor symptoms treatment market.

Vasomotor symptoms of menopause treatment market is segmented on the following basis:

By Therapy Type-

Contraceptives

Estrogen-Progesterone therapy

Compound hormone therapy

OTC hormones

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Hospitals

Clinics

Vasomotor symptoms of menopause treatment market is expected to grow at healthy growth rate in forecast period due to rise aging population, incidences of vasomotor symptoms of menopause will mostly increase in the near future will boost the market growth. Moreover increasing awareness about medication to treat vasomotor symptoms. Many companies are currently conducting clinical trials to develop drug molecules specific for vasomotor symptoms of menopause.

North America region dominates vasomotor symptoms of menopause treatment market followed by Europe, mainly due to vast awareness towards novel treatments and more number of women actively seeking treatment related menopause. According to the WHO, the per capita healthcare spending and high life expectancy rate compared to the low income regions which is nearly 19 years for a girl.. Asia-Pacific region is anticipate to exhibit a healthy growth in the vasomotor symptoms of menopause treatment market owing to initiatives taken by government bodies towards the overall health of women and the increasing medical tourism mainly in India. Latin America and MEA region are expected to follow similar growth trends due to favorable healthcare policies and healthcare initiatives taken by WHO and local governments in these regions.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/10583

Some key players in the vasomotor symptoms of menopause treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck KGaA, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Cipla Inc.