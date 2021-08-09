Wearable Electronics 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 23.30% and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Wearable Electronics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

Wearable Electronics Market 2018

Wearable electronics are smart electronic devices that can be connected to the internet and be worn on the body as accessories. These devices are a key segment of loT devices, and they can exchange data through internet with the user and other connected devices. loT overall is a network of physical objects interconnected through various network technologies. The objects part of this network can communicate among themselves and with external environment when required. Wearable electronics include smart watches, smart bands, smart rings, smart glasses, head-mounted displays (HMDs), and smart clothing. Wearable devices offer benefits like optimized decision-making, ease of handling emergencies, cost cutting, enhanced quality of living, remote control access, healthy lifestyle, time management, commercial benefit, and better safety. Technavio believes that this market will witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The analysts forecast the global wearable electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 23.30% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wearable electronics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of wearable electronics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Wearable Electronics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Apple

• Samsung

• Fitbit

• Xiaomi

• ODG

Other prominent vendors

• ASUSTek Computer

• Garmin

• Huawei Technologies

• LG Electronics

• Motorola Mobility

• Omate

• Polar Electro

• Pebble Technology

• Sony

• Lenovo

• LG

• Razer

• BAE Systems

• Cinoptics

• Elbit Systems

• EPSON

• HTC

• Kopin

• Rockwell Collins

• Sensics

• Thales Group

• Trivisio Prototyping

• Vuzix,

• AiQ Smart Clothing

• Sensoria

• Athos

• DAQRI

• Google

• Laster Technologies

• Meta

• Microsoft

• Jakcom Technology

• Kerv Wearables

• Logbar

• Mota

• NFC Ring

• Nimb

• Oura,

• Ringly.

Market driver

• Growing awareness of wearable devices

Market driver

Market trend

• Growing crowdfunding campaigns

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market terminologies

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Smart watches – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Smart bands – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• HMDs – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Smart clothing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Smart glasses – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Smart rings – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-20220

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-20224

• Market opportunity

• Key leading countries

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK9

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing crowdfunding campaigns

• Integration of haptic technology in smart watches

• Growing developer interest in AR and VR apps

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Apple

• SAMSUNG

• Fitbit

• Xiaomi

• ODG

..…..Continued

