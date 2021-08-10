Automotive Microcontroller Market – Automotive Manufacturers Design Accelerates with Microcontroller Platform

Automotive manufacturers are utilizing microcontrollers for a wide range of requirements including seating, power steering, engine control, and antilock brakes. Leading players in the global automotive microcontrollers market are emphasizing more on developing software, which is required for proper functioning of automobiles.

A new report by Transparency Market Research has identified key players actively contributing to the market expansion. These players include Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors NV, STMicroelectronics NV, Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronic Corporation, Silicon Labs Private Limited, Fujitsu Limited, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Infineon Technologies, and Toshiba Corporation.

Tags for Microcontrollers to Witness a Gradual Hike in the Upcoming Years

Microcontrollers are now being adopted in infotainment systems, providing connectivity to vehicle network. Hybrid electric vehicles have witnessed a surge in popularity, owing to their energy efficiency. These vehicles require comparatively more microcontrollers than conventional vehicles. Although cost of microcontrollers remained lower in the recent past, tags for microcontrollers will witness a gradual hike over the upcoming years. This is likely to lead toward an increased prices of vehicles. Furthermore, integration of microcontroller is likely to remain challenging for automobile manufacturers, which can be attributed to their complex design.

One of the key trends observed in the global automotive microcontrollers market is utilisation of microchips to make improvements in the vehicle’s connectivity with its moving systems, and to enhance the vehicle’s flexibility. An automotive microcontroller enables increasing the execution speed, allows automatic control sensing, and improves safety features including the high temperature control and air bag control. Currently, microcontrollers are being implemented in sophisticated safety features, such as blind spot detection, surround view cameras, automated braking & lighting, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and lane change warning.

The global automotive controllers market will register an impressive CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period (2017-2022). Over US$ 1,600 Mn revenues will be accounted by sales of automotive microcontrollers across the globe by 2022-end.

Key Takeaways from TMR’s Report on Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market