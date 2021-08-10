Biosimilars Market Insights, Share, Development and Forecast by 2024

Biosimilars are complex biological products made from living organism that include microorganisms such as bacteria and yeast, humans, and animals. These biological products are similar biological product also known as biological reference product, that have been approved by the U.S. Food Drug and Administration (USFDA). Biosimilars are compared with the biological reference products and licensed by the USFDA. Patent expiration of biological reference product is the key factor leading to development of biosimilars. These are composed of complex molecules such as monoclonal antibodies and human insulin. Advanced technologies are involved in the development and manufacturing of biosimilars that include monoclonal antibody (MAb) technology, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR)technology, recombinant DNA (r-DNA) technology, electrophoresis and bioassays. Monoclonal antibody technology and bioassay are most significant technologies for the development and validation of biosimilars. Most of the biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, anticoagulants, and vaccines are large molecules which need to be administered parenterally to achieve the desired therapeutic effects. These complex biosimilars are used in prevention and treatment of diabetes, multiple sclerosis, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases, low white blood cell count, anemia, infectious diseases, chronic kidney failure and other health conditions and offers cost effective treatment than other synthetic and biological drugs.

Global Biosimilars market has been witnessing growth driven by increasing prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases, growing demand of cost-effective medicinal products and growing aging population. According to World Cancer Research Fund International, 14.1 million cancer cases were estimated in 2012 and is expected to increase to 24 million by 2035. Elderly people are more prone to chronic disease such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis chronic pain and other health conditions. As per United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) report on the global aging population, the population of people aged 60 years or above is growing at a high rate. The number of people aged 60 years or over is projected to grow by 56.0 % globally, i.e. from 901 million in 2015 to 1.4 billion by 2030, and it is projected to more than double its size from 2015, to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. In addition, increasing research and development investments, healthcare expenditures and technological advancement also drive the growth of biosimilars market. However, Stringent regulations and complex manufacturing process restricts the growth of biosimilars market. FDA and EMA along with World Health Organisation are actively regulating the development and validation of biosimilars. Countries such as Japan, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Korea have crafted their own regulatory guidelines for the development and validation of biosimilars.

Some of the key players in the global biosimilars market include Sandoz International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Merck Serono (Merck Group) Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Biocon Ltd, Biogen Idec, Inc. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Celltrion, Inc, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Samsung Bioepis and Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

