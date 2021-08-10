Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market to Become Worth US$99.8 Mn by 2022 End

The global biotherapeutics cell line development market is characterized by a largely consolidated landscape, as the top two players held a sizeable share of 85% of the global market in 2015, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). These companies are Beckman Coulter and Becton Dickinson and Company. The combined massive share held by these players is increasingly inhibiting the entry of new players, for whom the merger may be a potential option for getting a foothold in the market. The significant clout that leading players hold in the market accounts for the plethora of avenues to organically boost their expansion and consolidate their shares. TMR observes that over the years, several emerging and new entrants are likely to focus on new product developments and technological innovations to get a better foothold in the market.

Some of the other prominent players operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ProBioGen AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sony Biotechnology Inc., Sysmex Partec GmbH, Lonza Group Ltd., CMC Biologics, Catalent Inc., and Beckman Coulter.

The global biotherapeutics cell line development market stood at US$56 million in 2014 and is projected to touch a valuation of approximately US$100 million by the end of 2022. The market is prognosticated to expand at 7.50% CAGR in between the forecast period from 2015 to 2022.

The main processes of biotherapeutics cell line development comprise transfection and selection and single cell cloning. Of the two, the former led the majority of the share by a huge margin in 2015. This can be attributed to the extensive application of the various methods of single cell cloning in proving the monoclonality during cell line development.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the potentially attractive market rising at a promisingly higher CAGR pegged at 9.40% during 2015–2022. The colossal untapped medical needs is key to the rapid rise of the regional revenue.

Promising Potential of Biological Therapeutics in Treating Chronic Diseases and various Cancer Types

The growing significance of biological therapeutics in treating a range of chronic diseases, notably diabetes and arthritis, and various cancer types is a primary factor catalyzing the growth of the biotherapeutics cell line development market. The growing number of protein-based therapeutics either approved or in developmental phases in various parts of the globe is bolstering the demand for biotherapeutics cell line development. Moreover, the advent of high-expressing cell lines is further boosting the market.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases world over and a rapidly rising geriatric population in developing and developed countries are significant factors helping in the substantial expansion of the global market. Unlike small molecules, biotherapeutics has proved to be potentially promising in managing diseases such as cancer, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and a wide range of degenerative diseases.

Stringent Regulatory Framework Impedes Market in Realizing Full Potential

Considerable efforts to launch biopharmaceutical drugs, especially in developed regions, are likely to propel the growth of the biotherapeutics cell line development market. A burgeoning research funds committed by several biopharmaceutical companies in emerging economies in the development of these drugs is supporting the global market’s expansion. Numerous strict regulatory framework encompassing various cell culture procedures have dampened new entrants and emerging players. This is hampering the market’s growth. This is especially evident in stable cell line producing biologics.

Nevertheless, vast unmet medical needs in several developing regions of the globe will pave way for exciting avenues for market players. The market will also gain tremendous momentum from the substantially rising for antibody-related products.

