Catheters Market Valuation will Reach 7.4% by the end of 2025

Global Catheters Market: Snapshot

The demand for catheters is expected to remain high in the coming years observes Transparency Market Research. Development and commercialization of various types of catheters for a wide range of applications has significantly propelled the global market in recent years. Catheterization is an important procedure before performing major surgeries. Thus, growing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, kidney disorders, urinary tract procedures, and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries has drastically spiked the demand for catheters in the recent years. Growing geriatric population is also projected to be an integral factor in driving the demand for catheters in the near future. According to the research report, the global catheters market is projected to be worth US$55,985.1 mn by the end of 2025. During the forecast years of 2017 and 2025, the global catheters market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4%.

Hospitals to Remain Key Users of Catheters over Forecast Period

On the basis of end users, the global catheters market is segmented into ambulatory surgical center, hospitals, and dialysis centers amongst others. Out of these, the hospitals segment dominates the global market as they are obvious key users of catheters. The ambulatory services segment follows this one closely. The report points out that hospitals segment will continue to dominate throughout the forecast period due to growing number of private and government-run hospitals that are expected to come up in the near future. Furthermore, efforts taken by government initiatives to reduce the hospital-related expenditure are also projected to work in the favor of catheters market in the near future.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=109

Cardiovascular Catheters to Dominate Global Market as Cardiovascular Treatments Remain on the Rise

The various types of catheters available in the global market are cardiovascular catheters, urology catheters, intravenous catheters, specialty catheters, and neurovascular catheters. Out of these, the demand for cardiovascular catheters is projected to remain the highest. The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the rising number of surgeries pertaining to treating the same are stoking the demand for cardiovascular catheters. The World Health Organization states that the cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of deaths across the world. Statistics revealed by WHO states that 17.7 million met a fatal end due to cardiovascular diseases in 2015. These alarming figures are projected to be the primary growth driver for the cardiovascular catheters segment. Furthermore, the increasing demand for minimally-invasive procedures has also supplemented the growth of the market.

Europe and North America Emerge as Leading Regional Market with Well-established Healthcare Infrastructure

Geographically, the global catheters market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Out of this, the North America catheters market is expected to lead the way. This regional segment will be driven by the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. This has definitely augmented the number of catheterization procedures, thereby boost the regional market’s revenue earnings. Europe is projected to follow North America’s lead in the coming years. The growing pool of geriatrics, high incidences of lifestyle disorders, and tremendous technological advancements and acceptance of the same are expected to keep these two regional markets motivated throughout the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=109

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific catheters market too is expected to show rapid growth rate in the coming years. Rise of medical tourism, increasing efforts by the governments of the developing countries to better the healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancements are expected to offer many lucrative opportunities to this regional market.

Some of the leading players operating in the global catheters market are Abbott Laboratories, Dickinson and Company, Becton, C. R. Bard, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc., Teleflex Incorporated, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Cook Group Incorporated, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com