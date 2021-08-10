Color Detection Sensor Market – An Array Of Graphics And Analysis Of Major Industry Segments

Color detection sensors are photo-electric sensors which generally use light to voltage, light to frequency and light to digital techniques to sense color and light. Trans-missive and reflective sensing are two major color sensing systems used in the market. In case of trans-missive sensing, the sensor identifies the color of light that is reflected from a source of light, while in reflective sensing, the sensor identifies the color of light from a particular surface. These sensors provide reliable solutions to difficult automation challenges. They are mostly used for different purposes such as detection of components, verification of stages in manufacturing processes, matching colors of adhesive tape and various components, detection of color marks on parts and packaging of products among others. Moreover, color detection sensors have wide range of applications in the industrial automation sector. With advancement of technology, different color sensors have been developed with significant improvements like smaller package size, high precision and detection of more colors among others.

The color detection sensors market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The major reasons are attributed to increasing development of industries and modern technological advancements. Moreover, these sensors are widely used in various industries for identifying and distinguishing different colors. The ability to differentiate various objects by their respective colors with superior consistency and accuracy has significantly driven the market growth of these sensors. Color detection sensors identify the color of the object by analyzing the light reflected from the surface of the object.

Other factors driving the growth of the market are innovations in technology, increasing development in automation industry, rising global investment patterns and growing demand from various end-use industries like packaging, petrochemicals, food & beverage, hardware, textiles and chemicals among others. In addition, increasing usage of metallic and lustrous paints or inks in products is further fuelling the demand for superior color sensors, brightness and contrast sensors for precise identification purposes. However, the cost factor and increasing demand for accuracy and more features are some of the factors restraining the growth of the color detection sensors market.

By geography, the color detection sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Currently Europe is dominating the market in terms of revenue, owing to huge technological advancements in this region. Moreover, large number of suppliers of color detection sensors have their widespread presence in Europe. However, Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to newly establishing industries and innovation in technology among others. Moreover, there is also significant growth opportunity for this market in Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Top players in the market for color detection sensors are Ams AG (Austria), ASTECH GmbH (Germany), Atlas Scientific LLC (U.S.), Banner Engineering (U.S.), Balluff GmbH (Germany), Baumer (Germany), CTi Automation (Mexico), Datalogic S.p.A (Italy), EMX Industries Inc. (U.S.), SICK AG (Germany) Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Hans TURCK GmbH Co. KG (Germany), InfraTec GmbH (Germany), JENOPTIK AG (Germany), Keyence Corp (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), and Panasonic Corp. (Japan) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.