Construction Chemicals Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects Outlook by 2023

Global construction chemicals market is projected to reach $80,025.4 million by 2023. On the basis of type, the construction chemicals market is categorized into concrete admixtures, adhesives, sealants, protective coatings, asphalt modifiers, and others.

Others include flooring chemicals and flame retardants. Among all types, the volume sales of concrete admixtures are expected to exhibit fastest growth in the construction chemicals market, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Concrete admixtures offer high compressive strength, high workability, watertight, durability, wear resistance, and high finish for the complex modern structures.

The construction chemicals market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, in terms of value. The market growth in the region is mainly driven by the growing demand for construction chemicals from countries such as China and India. High population growth rate and associated demand of infrastructure development are encouraging private players to invest generously in the industry. For instance, in Mexico, according to Council on Foreign Relations, due to the investment by private sector in commercial and residential building projects, the growth of construction activities increased by 2.0% in 2016 from the 2015 growth rate. Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/construction-chemicals-market/report-sample Some of the major players operating in the global construction chemicals market are Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Fosroc International Ltd., BASF SE, Arkema Group, Sika AG, W. R. Grace & Co., Mapei S.p.A, Pidilite Industries Limited, SOPREMA Group, Asia Mortar, Dayton Superior Corporation, Dahsin Waterproofing Co. Ltd., Bostik SA, Saint-Gobain S.A., SKK (S) Pte. Ltd., DowDuPont Inc., and H.B. Fuller Company. GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION By Type Concrete Admixtures

Adhesives

Sealants

Protective Coatings

Asphalt Modifiers

Others

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact: