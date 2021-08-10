Contraceptives Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

The global contraceptives market is growing significantly due to increasing incidences of unwanted pregnancies, increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases and advances in contraception techniques. In addition, government and non-government organizations are funding and supporting programs to encourage contraception. Large unexplored contraceptives market in emerging economies is creating ample opportunities for the global contraceptives market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. Several major players in the contraception market are actively involved in the research and new product development for contraception, which could meet the demand of cost effective long term contraception.

The global contraceptives market is categorized as devices and drugs. Based on devices, the contraceptives market is categorized as contraceptive sponges, vaginal rings, contraceptive diaphragms, intrauterine devices (IUDs), subdermal implants, male condoms, female condoms, and others. The IUDs segment is further categorized as hormonal IUDs and copper IUDs. On the basis of drugs, the contraceptive market can be categorized as topical contraceptives, injectable contraceptives, and oral contraceptives or pills. Contraceptive pills lead the global contraceptive drugs market due to its convenience in use and high efficiency in emergency contraception.

Geographically, North America leads the global contraceptives market due to high awareness about contraception, high number of unwanted pregnancies, and increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases among adolescents and young adults. In addition, inclusion of contraception in Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act as preventive services to be provided without co-payment by patient further drives the growth of global contraceptives market in North America region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global contraceptives market. The major reasons for the fastest growth in the region are increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, high unintended pregnancies, and improving healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the contraceptives market is growing rapidly due to the several government supported programs for promoting contraception in emerging economies, such as India and China, of Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the major players operating in the global Contraceptives market are Cooper Surgical Inc., Mayer Laboratories Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Actavis Inc., Reckitt Benckiser plc, Pfizer Inc., The Female Health Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

