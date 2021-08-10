Cytomegalovirus Retinitis Market Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Forecast to 2024

One of the major trends noticed in the cytomegalovirus retinitis market is usage of off-label drugs for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis. Innovation of products focusing on better efficacy, growing demographics and growing economies in the developing countries, such as China and India, are some of the opportunities for global cytomegalovirus retinitis market.

Cytomegalovirus retinitis is an emergency situation because if a black spot in the visual field appears once, the disease cannot be cured due to its permanent in nature. If posterior pole is involved, it leads to approximately one half of incident visual acuity loss. Ophthalmology is the branch of medical science that deals with the study and management of physiology, anatomy and the diseases related to the human eye. The vision loss and incidence of eye disorders are becoming a major public health issues which include various eye diseases such as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, cataract, diabetic macular edema, retinal detachment, ocular hypertension, bulging eyes, refractive errors and uveitis. Active cytomegalovirus retinitis is generally treated by uveitis or ocular immunology specialist. Fomivirsen was the first antisense drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an intraocular injection for curing cytomegalovirus retinitis. As the virus creates a worse effect to vision, it is generally treated by a vitreoretinal surgeon with the help of antivirals, such as ganciclovir or foscarnet, which can be taken orally or directly into the eye.

Some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global cytomegalovirus retinitis market are lack of awareness among people for different types of eye diseases, rising healthcare cost in developing countries and lack of healthcare insurance. Majority of the population do not have proper access to primary healthcare services because of poverty and absence of health insurance, which is also hindering the growth of cytomegalovirus retinitis market. The other major challenge for the global cytomegalovirus retinitis market is lack of approved treatment guidelines by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Some of the major competitors of global cytomegalovirus retinitis market are, Shire Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hospira Inc., Chimerix Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., pSivida, Auritec Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

