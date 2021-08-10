Demand for Chlorinated Paraffins Market to Witness Rapid Surge During the Period 2017 – 2025

Global Chlorinated Paraffins Market: Introduction

Chlorinated Paraffins are straight chain hydrocarbons which have been chlorinated. These are classified according to their carbon chain length coupled with the percentage of chlorination. The carbon chain length generally ranges from C10 to C30 and chlorination is done from 35% to greater than 70% by weight, respectively. Chlorinated paraffins are obtained by chlorinating paraffin fractions received from petroleum distillation. These are primarily used as lubricants and coolants in metal forming and cutting industries. Chlorinated paraffin offers a wide range of advantages, such as low-temperature strength and flame retardancy as well high flexibility of materials. Chlorinated paraffins are mostly used as high pressure additives in metal working lubricants. Chlorinated paraffin also improve water and chemical resistance. Thus, they are very commonly used in marine paints, vessels, industrial flooring and swimming pools. The demand for long and medium chain chlorinated paraffins in many applications, such as additives and metal working fluids, is relatively high. However, in some regions, governments have restricted the use of short chain chlorinated paraffin, owing to which many manufacturing companies are likely to shift their bases from developed regions to the Asia Pacific region in the near future. This is mainly due to the absence of stringent government regulations related to chlorinated paraffins in this region.

Global Chlorinated Paraffins Market: Dynamics

Rising PVC and metal working industry combined with the growth in the aerospace and industrial sector will support the growth of the global chlorinated paraffin market. Moreover, growing automotive sector is also anticipated to fuel the demand for chlorinated paraffin in near future. However, certain stringent regulations which are restricting the use of short-chain chlorinated paraffin in many regions, such as North America, Europe etc., are expected to hinder market growth in near future. Additionally, availability of alternative products is also expected to hamper the growth of the chlorinated paraffins market during the forecast period.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21961

Global Chlorinated Paraffins Market: Segmentation

The global chlorinated paraffins market can be segmented on the basis of product type, by applications and by region.

On the basis of product type, the global chlorinated paraffins market can be segmented into:

Short-chain (C10-C13)

Mid-chain (C14-C17)

Long-chain (C17-C30+)

On the basis of applications, global chlorinated paraffins market can be segmented into:

Lubricating Additives

Plastics

Rubber

Paints

Adhesives

Miscellaneous

Global Chlorinated Paraffins Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, chlorinated paraffins have received a bit of consideration from the U.S authorities in the past. However, EPA has placed short chain chlorinated paraffins in a short list of troublesome chemicals that the agency might regulate owing to the risks they pose to the wildlife and environment. Moreover, many governments in the Europe have already restricted the use of short chain chlorinated paraffin. A shift of manufacturing units from developed regions to Asia Pacific region is expected in near future. This is mainly due to the absence of stringent regulations related to chlorinated paraffins in this region. Therefore, the manufacturing of chlorinated paraffin is expected to grow in China and also in India. Additionally, Asia-Pacific and North America, collectively, are expected to hold majority shares in the total chlorinated paraffin market and the trend is anticipated to continue, specifically in developing economics, namely India and China. Moreover, the growth of the lubricating sector in Asia Pacific is the main reason responsible for the growth of the market in this region.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/21961

Global Chlorinated Paraffins Market: Market Participants

Names of some of the market participants involved in the manufacturing of chlorinated paraffins are mentioned below: