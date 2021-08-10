Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Goldwind, Enercon, Siemens, GE Energy, EWT  and Forecast to 2024

Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market

Description

The direct drive (gearless) wind turbine is the low-speed generator that eliminates the need for a gearbox from the turbine’s drive train. Direct drive technology has been praised for its design, which is less complex than gearbox technology, leading to easier operations and maintenance. This appeal has made direct drive especially coveted for use in offshore wind developments. The most preferred direct drive wind turbine generator is the permanent magnet type generator, as it is lighter in weight and possesses high reliability for offshore applications. The reduction of weight seen by direct-drive machines is actually leading to a decrease in costs, especially in terms of manufacturing costs.

Scope of the Report:

Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications (end users).

The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments on the basis of their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market and its sub-segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.

This report focuses on the Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Goldwind

Enercon

Siemens

GE Energy

EWT

Lagerwey Wind

Leitwind

United Energies MTOI

Northern Power Systems

Avantis Energy

ReGen Powertech

XEMC Darwind

American Superconductor Corp.

VENSYS Energy

Ghrepower Green Energy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Less than 1 MW

1 MW – 3 MW

More than 3 MW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offshore Application

Onshore Application

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Less than 1 MW

1.2.2 1 MW – 3 MW

1.2.3 More than 3 MW

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Offshore Application

1.3.2 Onshore Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Goldwind

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Goldwind Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Enercon

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Enercon Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Siemens

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Siemens Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 GE Energy

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 GE Energy Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 EWT

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 EWT Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Lagerwey Wind

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Lagerwey Wind Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Leitwind

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Leitwind Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

