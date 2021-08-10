English Language Training (ELT) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025
Global English Language Training (ELT) Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 English Language Training (ELT) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
ELT is concerned with the teaching and learning of English by those for whom English is a foreign/second/additional language.
The drives of the market are globalization of businesses and staggering growth of emerging economies .
In 2018, the global English Language Training (ELT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global English Language Training (ELT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the English Language Training (ELT) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Linguatronics
Rosetta Stone
Sanako
SANS
Edusoft
OKpanda
Sanoma
Voxy
Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3710631-global-english-language-training-elt-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
English as a Foreign Language (EFL)
English as a Second Language (ESL)
English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) / English as an Additional Language (EAL)
English for Academic Purposes (EAP)
English for Specific (or Vocational) Purposes (ESP)
Market segment by Application, split into
Students
white-collar workers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global English Language Training (ELT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the English Language Training (ELT) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3710631-global-english-language-training-elt-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 English as a Foreign Language (EFL)
1.4.3 English as a Second Language (ESL)
1.4.4 English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) / English as an Additional Language (EAL)
1.4.5 English for Academic Purposes (EAP)
1.4.6 English for Specific (or Vocational) Purposes (ESP)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Students
1.5.3 white-collar workers
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 English Language Training (ELT) Market Size
2.2 English Language Training (ELT) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 English Language Training (ELT) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global English Language Training (ELT) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global English Language Training (ELT) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 English Language Training (ELT) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players English Language Training (ELT) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into English Language Training (ELT) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States English Language Training (ELT) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 English Language Training (ELT) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe English Language Training (ELT) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 English Language Training (ELT) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China English Language Training (ELT) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 English Language Training (ELT) Key Players in China
7.3 China English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Type
7.4 China English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan English Language Training (ELT) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 English Language Training (ELT) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia English Language Training (ELT) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 English Language Training (ELT) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India English Language Training (ELT) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 English Language Training (ELT) Key Players in India
10.3 India English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Type
10.4 India English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America English Language Training (ELT) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 English Language Training (ELT) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Linguatronics
12.1.1 Linguatronics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
12.1.4 Linguatronics Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Linguatronics Recent Development
12.2 Rosetta Stone
12.2.1 Rosetta Stone Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
12.2.4 Rosetta Stone Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Rosetta Stone Recent Development
12.3 Sanako
12.3.1 Sanako Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
12.3.4 Sanako Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Sanako Recent Development
12.4 SANS
12.4.1 SANS Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
12.4.4 SANS Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SANS Recent Development
12.5 Edusoft
12.5.1 Edusoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
12.5.4 Edusoft Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Edusoft Recent Development
12.6 OKpanda
12.6.1 OKpanda Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
12.6.4 OKpanda Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 OKpanda Recent Development
12.7 Sanoma
12.7.1 Sanoma Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
12.7.4 Sanoma Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Sanoma Recent Development
12.8 Voxy
12.8.1 Voxy Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
12.8.4 Voxy Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Voxy Recent Development
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym