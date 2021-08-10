Floating Docks Market Driven by Rising marine and offshore activities for recreation, adventure, commercial, and development purposes has increased

Rising marine and offshore activities for recreation, adventure, commercial, and development purposes has increased in the number of private ships, yachts, and boats. Surge in the number of offshore vessels and boats is increasing the need for management and docking on water bodies such as river banks, lakes, or seas. These floating docks can be available for coastal lagoons or harbors for docking boats and yachts. Floating docks provide higher stability than fixed pier docks, as these are designed to provide high buoyancy. These docks disburse weight more evenly than the fixed docks.

Floating docks float on the surface of the water; therefore, their vertical distance remains unchanged. This allows passengers to enter and exit boats easily, irrespective of the water condition. In high water conditions, these docks remain at a fixed height. The ramps of the docks can be extended to enable them to stay afloat in deeper waters during low water conditions to provide access to the shore. Floating docks can be moved easily and require low maintenance. These docks are manufactured from materials that last for a long period of time.

Floating Docks Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the global floating docks market can be segregated into concrete floating docks, metal floating docks, wood floating docks, plastic floating docks, and others. Concrete floating docks consist of fiber-reinforced concrete shells having a polystyrene foam core. These concrete shells have reinforcing bars on the corners and along the edges for better support and stability. Aluminum is a widely used in metal floating docks due to light weight and high corrosion resistance properties of the metal. Steel is also utilized to construct metal floating docks. Plastic is extensively employed to manufacture floating docks across the globe due to its lighter weight and higher corrosion resistance as compared to that of the other materials. Timber is used to build a high-quality and robust frame for wooden floating docks. This increases the durability of the structure.

Based on application, the global floating docks market can be classified into residential, commercial, industrial, and others. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the floating docks market due to increase in the number of waterfront business. The others segment includes military applications and heliports, which require floating docks for their operations.

Floating Docks Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global floating docks market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global floating docks market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of small boats, yachts, and commercial vessels in the region, especially in the U.S. In terms of market share, Europe is projected to hold a large share of the market during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rising disposable income and purchasing power and development of waterways and inland water network in the region, especially in countries such as China and India.

Floating Docks Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global floating docks market include SF Marina System USA, Marinetek, Bellingham Marine Industries, MEECO SULLIVAN, The Marina Company, Walcon Marine, Wahoo Docks, MariCorp U.S., TRANSPAC MARINAS, INC., and CANDOCK.