Galectin Inhibitor Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2019

Galectins belong to the family of animal lectins and perform function by interacting with cytoplasmic and nuclear proteins, cell-surface and extracellular matrix glycoproteins and glycolipids to modulate signalling pathways. Studies have shown the crucial roles of galectin in cancer as they contribute to tumour cell survival, tumour metastasis, angiogenesis and neoplastic transformation.

Download the sample Report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1209

Many studies have demonstrated role of galectins in the pathogenesis of various diseases including malignant, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases; hence, emerges as an attractive target for the therapeutic of various diseases. Galectin-3 inhibitors has shown positive clinical results for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Thus, providing several opportunities to the companies for the development of galectin-based therapies for the treatment of multiple human diseases.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/galectin-inhibitor-therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is in the process of developing GR-MD-02 as a galectin-3 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer and plaque psoriasis. It is also being studied in combination with Yervoy and Keytruda, for the treatment of cancer. GlycoMimetics Inc., and Galecto Biotech AB are some other companies having pipeline of galectin inhibitors.

Request for customization @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-customization/1209

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licencing, grants, technology and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com